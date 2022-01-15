Officials for today’s Bengals-Raiders game are being hammered.
It didn’t take long for the NFL to experience its first major postseason controversy.
The officials made a huge mistake during the second quarter of the Bengals-Raiders game, and it could have a big impact on the game.
On third down, one of the referees blew their whistle as Joe Burrow rolled out and tossed a pass to Tyler Boyd.
As a result of the mid-play whistle, the play should not have counted.
Despite the rulebook’s assertions, the referees ultimately ruled it a Bengals touchdown.
The sports world, as one might expect, had a lot to say about this decision.
“The ref clearly and wrongly blows his whistle just before the catch,” NFL analyst Warren Sharp tweeted, criticizing this officiating crew.
the ref clearly & wrongly blows his whistle just before the catchpic.twitter.com/ESm8dvL2gY
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 15, 2022
Tirico 15 minutes later: oh wait that whistle during the Bengals TD was weird.
Brees: Yeah, I definitely heard it. Seemed like people stopped.
NBC ref guy: Yeah that whistle was when the ball was in the air, the TD shouldn’t have counted.
Great stuff. Send them all the Emmys.
— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 15, 2022
Oh wow yeah, there definitely was a whistle there. By rule, that TD should have been dead ball.
Refs probably just didn’t want to cost the Bengals a TD because of their own actions. Rough luck for the Raiders.
pic.twitter.com/AIs08180Qo
— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 15, 2022