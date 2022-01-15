Officials for today’s Bengals-Raiders game are being hammered.

It didn’t take long for the NFL to experience its first major postseason controversy.

The officials made a huge mistake during the second quarter of the Bengals-Raiders game, and it could have a big impact on the game.

On third down, one of the referees blew their whistle as Joe Burrow rolled out and tossed a pass to Tyler Boyd.

As a result of the mid-play whistle, the play should not have counted.

Despite the rulebook’s assertions, the referees ultimately ruled it a Bengals touchdown.

The sports world, as one might expect, had a lot to say about this decision.

“The ref clearly and wrongly blows his whistle just before the catch,” NFL analyst Warren Sharp tweeted, criticizing this officiating crew.

the ref clearly & wrongly blows his whistle just before the catchpic.twitter.com/ESm8dvL2gY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 15, 2022

Tirico 15 minutes later: oh wait that whistle during the Bengals TD was weird. Brees: Yeah, I definitely heard it. Seemed like people stopped. NBC ref guy: Yeah that whistle was when the ball was in the air, the TD shouldn’t have counted. Great stuff. Send them all the Emmys. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 15, 2022