Officials: Most venues for 2022 Asian Games to be completed this year

Construction on 42 of the 58 venues and auxiliary facilities for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020, organizers said on Friday.

A total of 53 competition venues, five Asian Games villages and 31 training venues are needed for the 2022 Asian Games. 40 of them were already under construction in 2019 and construction on the remaining competition venues will begin this year.

“Our target is to complete the construction of 42 competition venues and auxiliary facilities by the end of this year, which accounts for more than 85 percent of the total construction work,” said the organizing committee.

With “smart” a key theme of the 2022 Games, a slew of high technologies will be highlighted in the construction work by taking advantage of Hangzhou’s strengths in intelligent systems.

All competition venues are expected to be completed by March 2021.

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25, 2022. It will be the third Asian Games to be hosted in China, after Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.