‘Oh, WOW,’ says a WWE star, who shares an absolutely unrecognizable photo from a throwback match, shocking fans and coworkers.

‘Oh, WOW,’ says a WWE star, who posts a photo from a throwback match that is completely unrecognizable, shocking fans and colleagues.

After sharing a stunning throwback photo online, WWE star Ivar has left fans speechless.

The 37-year-old was virtually unrecognizable in the photo, which showed him without his signature bushy beard.

With his hairy pal Erik, the SmackDown star is a member of the fearsome Viking Raiders tag team.

But Ivar used to be known in the ring as Hanson.

He also turned heads when he responded to a throwback tweet about his 2005 WWE Velocity match with Doug Basham on Twitter.

“Oh, WOW,” Ivar captioned the vintage image.

Fans reacted quickly, with even fellow WWE superstars joining in.

“One of your turkey legs is larger than that handsome young fella,” wrote fan Mikonotron.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Can’t wait for Mattel to turn that into a figure,” AwsomeBayBee remarked.

“You don’t look the same without the beard,” said Walkwithbobby.

Indi Hartwell of WWE NXT simply wrote, “Wow.”

Ivar and Erik were signed to WWE’s Raw brand before being drafted into the SmackDown division in the 2021 draft.