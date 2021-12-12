Ohio State coach Ryan Day has been linked to an NFL job, according to reports.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has been linked to a job in the NFL, according to reports.

Day is coming off yet another successful season with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Despite Ohio State’s disappointing finish, which included a loss to Michigan and elimination from the College Football Playoff, Day has done a fantastic job in Columbus.

Day could be in line for an NFL head coaching job, according to CBS Sports.

The Chicago Bears are said to be interested in hiring the college football coach.

Day has been the head coach of Ohio State since 2019.

He has worked as an assistant coach for the Eagles and the 49ers in the NFL.

Day will undoubtedly do everything in his power to stay in Columbus for the long haul.

