Ohio State fans are enraged by the QB rankings for 2022.

Ohio State fans are enraged by the quarterback rankings for 2022.

A Pro Football Focus columnist published rankings for the top ten returning college football quarterbacks earlier this week.

Bryce Young of Alabama, who led the Crimson Tide to a national championship game appearance, topped the list unsurprisingly.

However, one decision in the rankings was particularly intriguing.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud was ranked No. 1 in the analyst’s rankings.

4 – after Spencer Rattler of South Carolina.

During the 2021 season at Oklahoma, he struggled mightily and ultimately decided to transfer.

Because of how good his wide receivers were, PFF appears to have taken some credit away from Stroud.

“Given all the open throws created for him, it was a little bit easy for Stroud,” the article said, “but he did show immense growth as the season progressed when moving off his first read.”

Let’s just say that Ohio State players and fans were not pleased with the rankings.

Tyreke Smith of Ohio State stated, “Wrong order.”

PFF knows exactly what they are doing. Clicks and doing OSU and @CJ7STROUD a favor. https://t.co/Eqon7Pxg7M — Brutus Wayne™ ➐ (@BuckeyeBat) January 18, 2022