Ohio State Football Hires Assistant Coach

Football at Ohio State hires an assistant coach, according to a report.

After the 2021 college football season, the Ohio State Buckeyes made a few changes to their coaching staff.

However, one of the key assistant positions has been filled.

Ohio State is expected to hire Justin Frye as their new offensive line coach, according to Lettermen Row’s Austin Ward.

Frye takes over for longtime assistant Greg Studrawa, who was fired from the same position at the end of last season.

Frye, 38, has been coaching since graduating from Indiana in 2006.

He’s worked at Indiana, Florida, Temple, Boston College, and, most recently, UCLA over the past 15 years.

The Pouncey brothers, Marcus Gilbert, and Maurice Hunt are among the offensive linemen who have benefited from Frye’s guidance.

This past year, he served as UCLA’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

