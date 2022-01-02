Ohio State’s first-half performance disgusted Ryan Day.

Ryan Day, the head coach of Ohio State, is not pleased with his team’s first-half performance.

When asked about that half, he spoke to ESPN as his team was heading to the locker room, and he didn’t hold back.

“It’s ridiculous to score 35 points in the first half,” Day said.

