Ohio State’s Key Offense Player Announces His Departure For The NFL

A key member of Ohio State’s offensive line has announced his departure for the NFL.

Jeremy Ruckert, the starting tight end for the Ohio State Buckeyes, sent out a message on Twitter to his family, coaches, and fans.

He announced in the statement that he’ll be joining the NFL.

Ruckert said on Thursday, “To Buckeye Nation: Thank you for your support – it is always felt no matter where I go.”

“There’s nothing like playing in front of 100,000 people cheering you on like playing in the Shoe.”

I’m going to miss those moments, and I want everyone to know how proud I am to call myself a Buckeye.”

