LeBron James is inspired by Ohio State’s Rose Bowl win.

LeBron James on Ohio State’s Rose Bowl Win
Because LeBron James is a huge Ohio State fan, you can bet he was watching his Buckeyes play Utah in the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.
After Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s third touchdown of the game, James took to Twitter with his own commentary.
LeBron James wrote in all-caps, “WOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW
:Wow, what a pitching and catching performance.
Oh, no….
“#GoBuckeyes,” as the hashtag says.
WOWWWWWWWW!!! What a pitch and catch. OH…. #GoBuckeyes
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2022
It’s THEEEE OHIO STATE!!!! @OhioStateFB OH…….. IO
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2022