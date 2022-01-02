LeBron James is inspired by Ohio State’s Rose Bowl win.

LeBron James on Ohio State’s Rose Bowl Win

Because LeBron James is a huge Ohio State fan, you can bet he was watching his Buckeyes play Utah in the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.

After Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s third touchdown of the game, James took to Twitter with his own commentary.

LEBRON JAMES REACTS TO OHIO STATE’S ROSE BOWL VICTORY

WOWWWWWWWW!!! What a pitch and catch. OH…. #GoBuckeyes

— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2022

It’s THEEEE OHIO STATE!!!! @OhioStateFB OH…….. IO

— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2022