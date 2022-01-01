Ohio State’s Slow Start In The Rose Bowl Gets CFB World’s Reaction

Ohio State’s Slow Start In The Rose Bowl Draws Criticism From The CFB World

Based on its slow start against Utah, Ohio State must still believe it’s playing Michigan.

The Buckeyes are trailing the Utes 14-7 in the second quarter, as the latter’s defense has been hammered.

Quarterback Cameron Rising has nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Outside of this recent drive, OSU’s offense has struggled to move the ball against Utah’s defense.

TreVeyon Henderson is averaging less than a yard per carry, which is unheard of for him after his regular-season performance.

CJ Stroud, the Buckeyes’ quarterback, has 78 yards and a touchdown pass on the Buckeyes’ final drive.

If they want to finish the comeback, they’ll need more of that.

Despite their touchdown, the Buckeyes’ start to the game has elicited a lot of negative reactions (as expected).

CFB World Reacts To Ohio State’s Slow Start In The Rose Bowl

Watching Ohio State offense struggle early reminds me of the Iowa game. — Dirk Keller (@DirkKeller15) January 1, 2022

Not a great first quarter, but at least Ohio State has something going on this drive — Scarlet & Game (@ScarletAndGame) January 1, 2022

Utah outgained Ohio State 135-72 in the opening quarter. — Jack Emerson (@jackemers) January 1, 2022

END OF 1ST Q: Utah 14 | Ohio State 0 Total: Utah 135 | OSU 72

Passing: Utah 83 | OSU 53

Rushing: Utah 52 | OSU 19 — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) January 1, 2022

In its inaugural trips to the Fiesta, Sugar, and Rose Bowl, Utah has outscored its opponents 42-0 in the first quarter, including outscoring Alabama and Ohio State 35-0 in the first quarter. — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) January 1, 2022