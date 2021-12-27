Oklahoma has made a commitment to a top offensive line transfer.

Top offensive line transfer commits to Oklahoma.

The NCAA transfer portal has been extremely beneficial to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Despite having a new head coach, Norman continues to recruit top players through transfer.

Former Cal offensive guard McKade Mettauer announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday.

Thousands of ecstatic Sooners fans retweeted and liked his tweet.

When he graduated from high school in 2019, Mettauer was a three-star prospect.

He quickly rose to become one of the best offensive guards in college football.

He has a ton of experience (28 starts in 29 games) and was an All-Pac-12 selection at Cal.

Mettauer’s Twitter has been flooded with fan comments.

Sooners fans adore him for a variety of reasons:

December 27, 2021, McKade Mettauer (@Mckade64)

