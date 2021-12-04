Oklahoma Football Fans Should Listen To Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd Has A Message For Football Fans In Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley’s departure from Norman has already had a significant impact on Oklahoma football’s future.

Several big-name recruits have announced their decommitment, and several star players have entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal, leaving Sooner fans worried about the future.

Colin Cowherd, an opinionated sports analyst, sent a blunt message to worried Oklahoma fans on Twitter on Wednesday.

“The hysteria surrounding Oklahoma football and its fans is ridiculous.

– A few recruits will back out of their commitment.

A couple of Sooners are expected to transfer.

That’s not going to knock a top five program off its perch.

He advised, “Take a deep breath.”

