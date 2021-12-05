Oklahoma is reportedly closing in on a coach hire.

Oklahoma is reportedly closing in on a coaching hire.

The football team at the University of Oklahoma is reportedly close to hiring a new head coach.

Last week, Oklahoma’s head coach, Lincoln Riley, was hired by USC in an unexpected move.

Riley chose to leave Oklahoma for a lucrative offer from the Trojans.

Several intriguing candidates have been mentioned for the head coaching position, but one is said to stand out.

Brent Venables of Clemson has emerged as the frontrunner for the position, according to ESPN college football insider Chris Low.

According to reports, the two parties could reach an agreement today.

Sources tell ESPN that Jeff Lebby of Ole Miss is Venables’ top choice for offensive coordinator.

