Oklahoma State Came Within a Whisker of Beating Baylor, as captured by the Pylon Cam.

The phrase “football is a game of inches” has been repeated numerous times.

That was certainly the case on championship Saturday, when Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson had the Big-12 title in his grasp.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic shared a photo of how close OSU came to beating Baylor in the final seconds.

“The difference between making the College Football Playoff and missing it,” Auerbach captioned the photo.

The difference between making and missing the College Football Playoff pic.twitter.com/ZPffqHptm5 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 4, 2021