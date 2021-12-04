Oklahoma State’s defeat by Baylor benefits two teams the most.

When Oklahoma State loses to Baylor, two teams benefit the most.

The Big 12 Championship Game has come and gone, and Oklahoma State’s heartbreaking loss to Baylor has benefited two teams: Cincinnati and Notre Dame.

The Bearcats were ranked No. 1 entering this weekend.

The College Football Playoff is ranked No. 4 in the country.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, won’t have to worry about the Cowboys jumping them and stealing their spot because Oklahoma State lost.

Cincinnati will become the first non-Power 5 team to make the College Football Playoff if it defeats Houston later today.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, needed a couple of results to go their way in order to make the playoff foursome.

One of them was Oklahoma State’s defeat at the hands of Baylor.

Even though Notre Dame lost head coach Brian Kelly to LSU this week, if Georgia beats Alabama and/or Iowa beats Michigan, Notre Dame could very well make the CFP.

everything is breaking Cincinnati’s way now the Bearcats just need to beat Houston — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 4, 2021

Don’t think so. If everything’s chalk, it’s going to be Georgia, Michigan, Cincy, and Notre Dame. — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 4, 2021