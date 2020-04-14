OL are already looking for a replacement for Florian Maurice

On the Rennes side, we are carrying out a small internal revolution. In mid-March, the Breton club announced the enthronement of Nicolas Holveck as new president. And the latter had been very clear: he was looking for a sports director. “It will take someone to fill this gap between Julien and me so that we are as complete a team as possible. And it will be the priority for the next few days. Don’t waste time. We have to prepare next season very quickly. We need this person very quickly “, he said.

And Florian Maurice, head of the OL recruiting unit, was the favorite, even before Holveck arrived. While negotiations seemed a little blocked for a while, everything has been accelerating in recent weeks. On March 27, Goal launched thus that the Lyonnais approached considerably the Breton club. And the latest information published on Monday confirms that a departure from Mauritius for Stade Rennais is more relevant than ever.

Coal, the key man to find Maurice’s replacement

According to’Team, he would have made the decision to leave Lyon, and he would have already informed his leaders. Jérôme Bonnissel, who worked under his orders, could also accompany him. The internal divisions, notably with a Juninho with whom he never really got along on a personal level, would have been decisive in this decision. And even if Jean-Michel Aulas did the best possible to try to make the two men live together.

The Rhone president will also have a job in the coming weeks so, since still according to the newspaper, Olympique Lyonnais has already started looking for a successor. Management relies on Gérard Houiller’s network to find the ideal candidate, and Juninho will also have a say in this recruitment. The next few weeks promise to be hectic behind the scenes in the capital of Gaul.