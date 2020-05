According to The team, Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Houssem Aouar is expected to leave this summer. Formed within the Rhone club, the 21-year-old international hope could leave OL for an amount of around 50 million euros, after 133 games played with Lyon. Manchester City and Juventus Turin are among the clubs interested in the versatile environment, under contract with the Gones until 2023.

