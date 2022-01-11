Old Robsonians’ curse, and how this aging six-a-side team represents the best of football

Old Robsonians, my curse, and how this aging six-a-side team represents the best of football

11 years after a fateful match report, Sam Cunningham returns to one of London’s most prolific pub teams…

They began in 1996 as a group of graduate trainees from accountancy firm Robson Rhodes who met once a week for a game of six-a-side football and a few pints around the corner at the old Spitalfields Market.

A little light relief after days of staring at spreadsheets and numbers on computer screens.

Robson Rhodes was the name given to the team.

It was easy to comprehend.

It reflected the day job: simple, neat, and precise.

Half of the team left after a few years to work for other companies.

It’s how graduate trainee positions work.

The team continued to play, but now that they were no longer trainees or the firm’s most junior employees, the younger Robson Rhodes employees complained that the firm was paying for a six-a-side team that didn’t truly represent them.

As a result, the Robson Rhodes became Old Robsonians and went their separate ways.

The rule that only qualified accountants could join was changed.

When Spitalfields closed to make way for new office buildings, they moved to Battersea.

For after-game drinks, they discovered The Masons Arms, a new pub.

Old Robsonians grew into more than just a weekly kickabout and a trip to the pub over the years.

They talked about new girlfriends, engagements, weddings, stag dos, and pregnancies in addition to the match, the winning goal, and the penalty save.

“The whole circle of our lives spent getting together once a week, discussing these things,” says Martin Eales, who has been there since the beginning and is now the club’s self-proclaimed manager and secretary.

Old Robsonians first came to my attention in 2011, when they won “A Sports Reporter to Cover an Event of Your Choice” in The Independent Christmas Auction.

It’s not the kind of job that every journalist would jump at, but I was a young, eager freelancer who, no matter what, loved seeing my name and work in print.

They had no idea, though, that capturing one of the team’s most memorable nights would come with a curse.

I met Eales in a pub that Thursday night to scribble some notes on a brief history of The Elms six-a-side Battersea Premier Division team.

There are only a few hours until the game begins.

