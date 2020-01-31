Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Man United regretted skipping 2000 FA Cup in warning to Jurgen Klopp

Manchester United regretted the decision to turn their backs on the FA Cup and play in the World Club Championship instead in 2000, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted.

United became the first holders not to defend the trophy when Sir Alex Ferguson’s side opted out of the competition and went to Brazil after winning the Treble the previous season, causing a national outcry.

The issue has resurfaced after Jurgen Klopp promised to field a shadow team in Liverpool’s fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury so he and his players can have some time off during the forthcoming winter break.

Solskjaer was careful not to take sides in the debate, and admitted that United had the same concerns ahead of their fourth-round win over Tranmere on Sunday.

But he admitted that Ferguson’s players wished they had played in the FA Cup 20 years ago this month.

‘I think we all regret maybe not going for it in 2000 when we went to the World Club Championship tournament in Brazil and it’s never nice to not be participating,’ he said.

‘I loved the FA Cup and played in the semi-final and the final. When you’ve got a big squad it’s a challenge to win all three and we did. It’s always going to be down in history as the greatest season an English club has done.

‘It’s supposed to be a break and if it’s going to help the English clubs they need a break. It’s up to Jurgen and Liverpool to make decisions, we’re just happy not to get a replay ourselves. It was playing on our mind and three days less holiday.’

Klopp made clear immediately after his Liverpool team had thrown away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with League One Shrewsbury on Sunday that he would not field his strongest team in the Anfield replay.

This is scheduled to take place on either Tuesday, February 4 or Wednesday, February 5, cutting into the new Premier League mid-season break that runs between February 2 and 16.

Klopp, who made nine changes to his starting line-up on Sunday, also said he would not be present at the replay, instead leaving Under-23 coach Neil Critchley to lead the team.

He said: ‘I said to the boys already two weeks ago that we will have a winter break, which means we will not be there.

‘You cannot deal with us like nobody cares about it. I know that it’s not very popular but that’s the way I see it.

‘The Premier League asked us to respect the winter break. That’s what we do. If the FA doesn’t respect that, then we cannot change it. We will not be there.’

The German boss added: ‘We have to respect the players’ welfare. They need a rest. They need a mental rest, a physical rest, and that’s what the winter break is all about.

‘We had to make these decisions beforehand because these boys have families.’

It will be the second time Critchley has taken charge of the Liverpool first team this season.

He was in the dug-out for the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Aston Villa in December because Klopp and the first team were in Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Accordingly, Liverpool have made the decision to slash ticket prices for the replay, with adults paying £15 and kids just £1.