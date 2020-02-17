Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declares Odion Ighalo ready for Manchester United debut at Chelsea

Odion Ighalo is ready to make his Manchester United debut at Chelsea on Monday, despite not having trained with his new team-mates yet, according to boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ighalo stayed at home during United’s warm-weather training camp in Marbella this week due to concerns that he would not be allowed back in the UK because of the coronavirus alert after signing on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

The 30-year-old Nigerian striker has also stayed away from the club’s Carrington base as a precaution, but is expected to train with the rest of the squad for the first time tomorrow and be on the bench at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Solskjaer is confident the former Watford man will be ready if needed. ‘Well, it didn’t take me too long (as a player),’ he said. ‘I didn’t have a training session to come on. As a striker, you get thrown on out there and it might be he’ll have to come off the bench and give us a goal.

‘He’ll travel down with us. Now he’s out of that two-week period which was just a precaution, let’s see if he’s involved or not.

‘We’ve kept in touch with him. It was always going to be a case of him having to integrate having been out in China. He needs to get used to the players, the team, and get up to speed as quickly as he can.

‘He has been working really hard and probably pinching himself at times to be at his favourite club at the age of 30, but he’s earned it and hopefully he impresses us so we can see him play.’

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has expressed concern that the unsettled Frenchman will not be allowed to ‘escape’ United amid speculation he could return to Juventus. United are under pressure to sell Pogba this summer, when he will effectively have two years left on his contract, and Raiola said: ‘Paul wants to play at the best level but he can’t escape Manchester United if they are in a difficult situation.’

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic is closing in on a return after resuming training with the Under 23s but will not be available for the game against United. The USA star has been missing since January 1 due to a groin injury.

Christian trained with the U23s today, which is hopefully a short period until he comes back into our training,’ Chelsea manager Frank Lampard revealed.

Striker Tammy Abraham’s foot injury will be assessed over the weekend before a decision is made over his availability.