Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes is more like Paul Scholes than Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes is set to make his Manchester United debut on Saturday evening with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer telling fans to expect Paul Scholes rather than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes is in the squad to face Wolves at Old Trafford after completing a protracted £67.8million move from Sporting Lisbon and one training session with his new teammates.

Solskjaer likened the 25-year-old midfielder to Scholes, who also wore No.18 at United, but was reluctant to draw comparisons with his Portugal teammate Ronaldo, another signing from Sporting in 2003.

‘Cristiano is unique,’ said Solskjaer. ‘We hope that Bruno will have a fantastic career at Man United, but to start comparing him with Cristiano isn’t fair on the boy.

‘He is a goal-scoring and assisting midfielder, a little bit like Paul Scholes. He can strike a ball fantastically. He has got such a wonderful technique, but he also is going to get assists from set-plays and from his range of passes.

‘He is a similar type to Scholesy – fiery, passionate, hates losing and he’s got the same number on the back of the shirt.

‘I think he is another piece in the jigsaw. I’m sure he will give us that X-factor we’ve been missing at times this year.

‘He can do absolutely everything. He’s my size so he probably isn’t a target man in the box, but he is such a good footballer.

‘He can play in a three-man midfield, as a No.10, off the side and in a diamond. We’ll give him time to find his best position.

‘He’s fit to play and he will definitely be in the squad. He’s had a few hectic days now – his little daughter was three-years-old yesterday – so I don’t know how much he will be involved.’

United chief Ed Woodward is expected to be at Old Trafford to see United face Wolves for the fourth time this season, four days after hooded thugs targeted his Cheshire home.

There are plans for supporters to walk out in the 68th minute in protest at Woodward and the Glazer family’s running of the club, but Solskjaer is confident fans will back the team.

‘Of course, we want to see our fans being behind the players,’ he added.

‘The players have been backed and the fans have been fantastic. We have a young team, there will be ups and downs, so they will grow with their support.’