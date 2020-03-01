Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford will return for the end of the season

Manchester United and England have received a huge boost with Marcus Rashford due to return for the final weeks of the season.

There were fears the 22-year-old striker would miss the rest of the campaign and Euro 2020 after suffering a double stress fracture in his back against Wolves in January – but latest scan results have offered a better outlook.

United now hope their star striker will be back in action at the start of May, allowing him to play the final three rounds of the Premier League and potential FA Cup and Europa League finals.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will also be gladdened by the news with the European Championship due to start on June 12. He also hopes to have captain Harry Kane back by then.

‘The scan came back quite positive,’ confirmed United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. ‘We cant rush it and it’ll probably be another couple of months before we see him but when he’s fit, he will be stronger for it.

‘He’s around the place, in the dressing-room before games, at half-time. He wants the boys to do well so he can come back and play in the Europa League, the FA Cup Final. He wants to be there when the business end comes.’

Solskjaer has done everything to keep Rashford as involved as possible during his lay-off and he remains a daily visitor to the training ground.

‘His life is Man United,’ added the manager. ‘He’s watching the academy boys, his nephew, he’s in and around the place. After training he goes and sees the under-18s.

‘That’s the family feel we want in this club as well and it’s important to have Marcus, one of the main contributors on the pitch this season, also contribute off the pitch.’

Rashford had scored 19 times for United this season before his injury. He has also established himself in Southgate’s strongest England XI and has eight goals in 28 appearances for his country.

There have also been reports that he’s taken the opportunity of his lay-off to remove floating bone from his ankle.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer says Fred deserves credit for adapting to English football since being taken off during last season’s 4-0 drubbing at Everton.

He scored twice in Thursday’s win over Club Bruges and Solksjaer said: ‘You don’t have time for three or four touches or to get your studs on the ball, all those little habits Brazilian players have from a slower type of game. Fred has really taken on the challenge.’

United will assess Anthony Martial for Sunday’s match at Everton after he felt a twinge in a thigh during training.