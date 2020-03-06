Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shows ruthless streak in warning to Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard to react after both have struggled for game-time since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival.

Fernandes signed from Sporting Lisbon in January, and his arrival has seen Pereira lose his starting spot and place Lingard further down the pecking order for a midfield starting berth.

Both were left out of the matchday squad for the win against Watford on February 23 but Solskjaer says he does not feel the need to explain his selection decisions to either player.

‘I am not going to feel sorry for you (the player), you have to make yourself available for the next game and competitive in situations,’ said Solskjaer.

‘That is what I like. I like to see players who say, “okay, he has left me out for two or three games without explanation.”

‘I don’t have to explain every time. Sometimes I do, yeah, but it is a way for me to say I need more. You can’t just speak to them 100 times and say, “now we need a change in you”. You have had opportunities.

‘I’ve got to make decisions and one day… well, you give them one warning and that’s it probably, and then the next thing maybe they are not here anymore.

‘You don’t have to explain every time then. You might have to think about it after.’

However, Lingard has been given his chance in the starting line-up on Thursday night, as United travel to face Derby in the FA Cup.

Pereira, meanwhile, is among the substitutes, with Fernandes playing alongside Scott McTominay, Juan Mata and Fred in midfield for the fifth-round clash.