Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s warning to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial over Man Utd battle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the rivalry between Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to end the season as Manchester United ’s top goalscorer is good for business.

Solskjaer insists the contest between his two main ­marksmen to claim Old ­Trafford’s Golden Boot will never be allowed to damage United’s quest for success.

Martial has scored 23 goals this season, while strike ­partner Rashford has 22.

And as the Reds head out to Germany for the Europa League last-16 tournament, Solskjaer said: “There’s no ­battle between them.

“You can see how Anthony and Marcus play together and they are always willing to give each other the gift or present of an open goal. They always look to assist each other.

“For me, there can never be a battle between players within a team. We all have one common cause – to win.

“If I ever sense players ­playing for themselves, their own accolades and personal awards, I won’t have them in the team.

“It’s as straight, simple and as plain as that. I don’t want egos. I don’t want players thinking about themselves ­before the team.

“It can’t be about one player thinking he is going to score more than someone else. No. If you win as a team it doesn’t matter if you have scored 30, 25 or 15 goals.

“It only matters that you have contributed.”

Solskjaer was a master marksman himself for United, scoring 126 goals during an 11-year ­period which brought six Premier League titles, the ­Champions League and two FA Cups.

He shared the Old Trafford dressing room with lethal finishers ­including Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Solskjaer said: “You support your team-mates all of the time – and I know more than anyone how important that attitude is.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy was very focused on his goals, but he was a team player. He would come off after a 4-0 win being miserable if he hadn’t scored.

“You always want that in a team. But you never saw Ruud take on a shot when he should have passed.” Solskjaer is building a formidable ­armoury of his own.

Teenage tyro Mason ­Greenwood has scored 18 times during his breakthrough season. And midfielder Bruno ­Fernandes is already in double figures following his ­£46.5million arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Solskjaer added: “Decision making is going to become a big, big thing for those lads as we move forward, because we are always going to create overloads, two-against-ones and big chances.

“Finishers, goalscorers also have to think, ‘Is there is a ­better chance that we will score here if I pass it?’.

“I was the same. Sometimes you look at a video and you wonder why you didn’t pass it.

“But the reason I didn’t pass was because I genuinely thought we had a better chance of scoring if I took the shot. That’s what I want with Anthony, Marcus, Mason and Bruno.”

United face Copenhagen in Cologne tomorrow night, with Wolves or Sevilla awaiting them in the semi-finals.

And Solskjaer believes his team can really attack the tournament after booking their return to the Champions League with a third-place ­finish in the ­Premier League.

He said: “It was a weight off the boys’ ­shoulders, ­finishing in the top four.

“It means we can go into this tournament with more freedom, knowing what next season will bring anyway.

“Now we take on ­Copenhagen ­knowing we have to work hard to win. We know we have got to give 100 per cent – because as soon as you drop those ­percentages, you are bang average.”