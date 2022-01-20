Oleks Zinchenko of Manchester City is wanted by Real Betis, but the full-back is willing to stay and fight for a new contract.

Real Betis want to sign Man City defender Oleks Zinchenko, but the full-back is willing to stay and fight for a new contract.

Manchester City’s Oleks Zinchenko is being pursued by REAL BETIS once again.

However, the Ukraine international is adamant about staying with the champions and earning a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Since City suspended full-back Benjamin Mendy in August, Zinchenko has become increasingly important to Pep Guardiola.

However, he has only started nine games in all competitions this season, which has piqued the interest of a number of other clubs.

That includes Betis, who have made a bid for the versatile Zinchenko in the past.

Guardiola is unlikely to let any more players leave after allowing Ferran Torres to leave at the start of the window.

Zinchenko’s current contract expires in two and a half years, and he’d like to extend it.

He joined the Premier League champions for £1.7 million from Russian side Ufa in 2017.

And since then, the full-back has appeared in over 65 league games and won a slew of awards.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!