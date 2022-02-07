Olivia Holzmacher is the girlfriend of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher of the Cincinnati Bengals?

JOE BURROW, the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback, has quickly established himself as one of the league’s most popular players.

Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher was there to support him as the Bengals clinched their spot in Super Bowl LVI on January 30.

Holzmacher was born to Susan and John Holzmacher in Mason, Ohio, where she went to Mason High School and played volleyball, according to FanBuzz.com.

She started in February 2019 as a senior process specialist and analyst with The Kroger Company, according to her LinkedIn page.

She used to work at the Lifetime Fitness gym in Deerfield, Ohio.

On Instagram, Holzmacher has more than 45,000 followers.

According to Page Six, Burrow and Holzmacher met in 2017, or at least that is when they first became associated.

Olivia began documenting the couple’s moments on her Instagram profile, which now has nearly 40,000 followers, and there was no evidence of their relationship until Olivia began documenting the couple’s moments on her Instagram profile.

When the quarterback was about to leave Ohio State, the pair’s first post together was in 2017.

Joe Burrow, an American football quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League (NFL), was born on December 10, 1996.

After a brief stint with Ohio State, Burrow played collegiate football at Louisiana State University, where he won the Heisman Trophy and the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship as a senior.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bengals chose him first overall.

After an injury-shortened rookie season, Burrow led the Bengals to their first postseason win since 1990, ending the longest active drought in the four major North American sports, and to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988 in Super Bowl LVI.

He shares the franchise records for passer rating, completion percentage, and single-game passing yards with Boomer Esiason.

Joe Brrr and Joe Shiesty are two nicknames given to Burrow because of his self-assurance.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.