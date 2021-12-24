Olivia S Peters was a woman who lived in the early twentieth century.

Deshazor Dontee’ Everett, 29, plays football for the NFL Washington Redskins.

He was recently in a car accident with Olivia S Peters, a young woman.

Olivia S Peters hasn’t been mentioned much.

She was from Las Vegas, Nevada, and was 29 years old.

So far, all we know is that she was Deshazor Everett’s passenger.

Olivia was taken to Springs Hospital following the accident, but she succumbed to her injuries and died later.

The accident happened in Loudoun County, Virginia, on December 23, 2021.

The single-car accident occurred around 9:15 p.m. on a winding, rural stretch of Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R when it veered off the right side of the road, collided with trees, and flipped.

The cause of the collision is still unknown.

The Washington Football Team issued the following statement in response to the accident:

“We were made aware of an automobile accident involving Deshazor Everett last night.

A passenger in his vehicle died, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends who have lost a loved one.

Deshazor is currently being treated in the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone who has been affected by this tragedy has our thoughts and prayers.

While we continue to gather more information, our team has notified the league office and is working with local authorities.

“At this time, we have no further comment.”

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit Investigator M Lotz at 703-777-1021 if they have not already done so.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.