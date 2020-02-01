Olivier Giroud ‘might refuse Chelsea training on Friday as he struggles for move away’

Olivier Giroud is reportedly ready to boycott Chelsea training on Friday in a bid to finally seal his departure from the club in January, according to Sky Italia.

The World Cup winner has grown frustrated over a lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge, with both Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, an injury to Abraham has meant Chelsea are less inclined to let the 33-year-old leave especially as they have so far failed to sign another frontman during this window.

Giroud had reportedly agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with Serie A side Lazio but has yet to sign the contract over concerns he would not be given sufficient first-team opportunities.

Inter Milan are also ready to re-enter the race for Giroud after deciding they wanted striking reinforcements this window having earlier ended their interest in the targetman.

Tottenham have also been linked with the former Arsenal striker. Harry Kane’s hamstring injury has led to Jose Mourinho desperately needing more firepower and Giroud would definitely be a capable short-term replacement.

Giroud’s desire to leave Chelsea is heightened by concerns that a lack of playing time will harm his chances of featuring at Euro 2020 where world champions France will be one of the favourites for the title.