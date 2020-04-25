Olympia – Do you have to postpone the games? – Sports

Yoshiro Mori is used to unreasonable demands. He was never squeamish himself during his political career, in which he once made it to the Prime Minister of Japan. “The heart of a flea, the brain of a shark” was once attributed to him. Now he is 82, allegedly suffering from cancer and heads the organizing committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo – you have to have the qualities of a recipient.

A few weeks ago he rejected a question as “outrageous”. The transfer of the games from summer 2020 to summer 2021 was still pending, and someone wanted to know whether Mori could even tolerate more work in office. But otherwise he appears calm in the storms of this time, which have long raised the question of whether the summer games could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mori is very clear on the subject: “Absolutely not,” he says with conviction.

You can understand that: It wasn’t that long ago that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government ruled out any changes to the plan despite the Corona virus. The move to 2021 has only been clear since March 24. And just a month later should you immediately overturn the new plan that you don’t have yet? Difficult.

The IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee are working on the mammoth task of lifting the world’s largest sports festival from one summer to the next. There is now a joint statement on the basic lines of the project. Tokyo 2020 and IOC have formed a steering committee chaired by the usual chairpersons, Yoshiro Mori and the Australian IOC Coordinating Commissioner John Coates. Tokyo 2020 and IOC have each formed a task force. That of the Japanese bears the sober title “New Launch”, restart, the IOC crew chose an expression of self-encouragement: “Here we go”, let’s go. More concrete plans for cost-conscious laying are said to be available in May.

Not every country in the world will have the virus under control in the summer of 2021, says Kentaro Iwata

But outside of the Olympic Circle, the world keeps turning. Awareness prevails that the pandemic will not end so quickly. Politics and science struggle for perspectives. And Japan’s virus management is criticized, even if the crisis here does not seem to be as great as in Europe or America. In March it still looked as if the island nation had total control of the corona virus. But since the move, the number of confirmed infections has risen to over 12,500; the number of deaths exceeded 300 for the first time on Friday evening.

Doctors complain about overloaded emergency admissions, hospitals reject patients. Internationally experienced experts suggest that the Japanese government should finally expand its test program. So no longer just test people for the coronavirus who, according to the authorities, need a test, but many more so that those who show no or only mild symptoms can be sent to medical isolation. But the Japanese authorities don’t. The mortality rate does not suggest that there are many hidden cases, a government press conference on Covid-19 said.

And now and then the outside experts also come up against the question of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. For example, British health expert Brian McCloskey, who told Reuters that it was “premature” to talk about another move. McCloskey was chief medical services planner at the London Games in 2012 and is involved in mass events within the World Health Organization (WHO). “Even without a vaccine, there are mitigation measures we can take to keep the games safe.”

Virologist Kentaro Iwata, on the other hand, said at an online press conference this week: “Honestly, I don’t think it’s likely that the Olympics will take place next year.” Iwata had an internationally acclaimed online presence earlier this year when he described the Japanese Ministry of Health’s quarantine management on the Diamond Princess cruise ship with 3,700 people on board as “chaotic”. At the time, he certainly upset many Japanese fans and right-wing radicals against him, even though he explained his criticism professionally.

Now he meets the Olympic family with his painful objectivity. A prerequisite for summer games is that the corona virus is under control all over the world. “Unlike other sports events with 40, 50 or 60 nations, hundreds of countries come together at the Olympics,” he says, “Japan could be able to have the disease under control by next summer, I wish so. But I do don’t think that will be possible anywhere on earth. ” That is why Iwata does not believe in games next year – “unless they are held with a completely different structure, for example without spectators or with a limited number of participants”.

International understanding as a health risk – difficult to swallow. And the Japanese government has to think about the economic consequences. The relocation is likely to cost several billion US dollars after only 12.6 billion has been spent on direct preparations alone – another relocation, a cancellation would be even more expensive. The Olympics were part of a growth strategy. The money issue is sensitive. This week, the IOC deleted a sentence from Prime Minister Abe’s pledge from its website after the Japanese complained.

“Technically difficult” is an appointment in 2022, says old Mori, and has an argument for moving to 2021: “The prime minister has decided that a year would be good.” The IOC also shifts responsibility to Abe and the Japanese sponsors: “Our Japanese partners and the Prime Minister have made it very clear that they cannot manage a relocation beyond next summer.” And so everyone is working feverishly into an uncertain future. Construction vehicles boomed at the planned shooting sports center in Asaka on Friday.