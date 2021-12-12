Olympic medalists Warholm and Thompson-Herah have been named World Athletes of the Year.

In Tokyo 2020, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica will become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

World Athletics announced on Wednesday that Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and Karsten Warholm of Norway have been named World Athletes of the Year.

“Thompson-Herah had one of the best sprint seasons in history this year, retaining her Olympic 100m and 200m titles and winning a third gold medal in the 4x100m relay in Tokyo,” World Athletics said in a statement.

Herah, 29, made history by becoming the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles in the 100m and 200m, respectively, with times of 10.54 and 21.53 in Tokyo 2020.

“When Warholm stormed to gold in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympic Games,” it continued, “he uncorked one of the most remarkable performances in athletics history.”

The 25-year-old Warholm claimed gold in a stunning world record of 45.94 after breaking the world record with 46.70 in Oslo in the lead-up to the Games.