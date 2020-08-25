Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt tests POSITIVE for coronavirus – reports

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports in Jamaica.

Jamaican radio station Nationwide 90FM reported that the prominent sprinter received his test results on Sunday, which confirmed Bolt had contracted the contagious virus.

Bolt had recently attended a surprise 34th birthday party in his honor that also featured a host of other notable names from the world of sport, including Manchester City’s Raheem Sterlin, Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey and West Indies cricket superstar Chris Gayle.

Many of the partygoers were reportedly mask-free, as social media videos showed revelers dancing to the hit “Lockdown” by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee.

“Best birthday ever,” Bolt wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself holding his baby girl Olympia, who was born in May.

But now, after news of his positive test, Bolt will go into isolation while concerns are now being raised over whether the other sports stars at the gathering also contracted the deadly virus.

NNN EXCLUSIVE: @Nationwideradio understands that the legendary, @usainbolt, has contracted #COVID19.The retired Jamaican sprinter is to proceed into isolation as he recovers from the virus.BREAKING STORY – https://t.co/KKlIl5WgqM — Nationwide90FM (@Nationwideradio) August 24, 2020

In an Instagram post, Bolt stated that he was set to go into self-imposed quarantine.

“Good morning everybody. I was waking up and, like everybody else, was checking my social media. Saw that social media saying I’m confirmed I have COVID-19,” he said.

“I did a test on Saturday – I was at work. Just trying to be responsible so I’m gonna stay in and stay here with my friends.

“Also, I have no symptoms. I’m going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself.

“Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy.”

To date, Jamaica has 1,529 recorded cases of COVID-19, with 16 confirmed fatalities. But the rate of infection on the island is currently rising. Following 174 cases recorded in July, Jamaica has confirmed a further 267 cases over the last four days alone.

Jamaican health authorities attributed the sudden spate to the large number of public gatherings and parties during the first week of August, when the country celebrates the Emancipation and Independence holidays.

Bolt captured a staggering eight Olympic track and field gold medals, and 11 World Athletics Championship golds during a glittering career that also saw him claim world records in the 100 and 200 meters that both still stand today.

The Jamaican superstar retired from competitive track and field and flirted with the idea of transitioning to professional football. But, after a brief spell with the Australian A-League side the Central Coast Mariners, Bolt was released and hasn’t played professionally since.