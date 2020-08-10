Olympics ace Greg Rutherford reveals he would go to school drunk as a teen and went ‘off the rails’

OLYMPICS champ Greg Rutherford has revealed he went into school drunk as he went off the rails as a teenager.

The 33-year-old — who won long jump gold at the 2012 London games — admitted he was even taken home by police.

He told Vicky Pattison’s The Secret To podcast: “From 14 to 15 I’d drink a lot and go to school drunk every so often.

“I would cause problems, I would act out.

“I got myself in trouble and got taken home by the police a few times.

“It was never anything serious.

“It was just this sort of rebellious phase.”

He continued: “That lasted until I was about 21 when I properly settled down.

“I started to take it a bit more seriously and I was training hard.”

Dad-of-two Greg, who grew up in Milton Keynes, Bucks, said he began training hard at 18 and fully focused on his sport again after turning 21.

Greg, now lives in nearby Woburn Sands with his fiancée Susie Verrill and their two sons.

