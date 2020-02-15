Olympics: Mary Peters on being a pioneer and the rise of women in athletics

Dame Mary Peters reverses her car down the driveway of her cottage and gestures to us to get in. She drives along the road that follows the banks of the River Lagan and then past the big houses she says were once the residences of the owners of Belfast’s linen mills. She is on her way to lunch with friends and she is keen not to be late but she wants to stop and show us something.

She turns off the main road down a hill and the car rounds a bend to reveal a running track in a beautiful natural amphitheatre surrounded by grassy banks and majestic oaks. It is a cold day but there is a clutch of runners ignoring the bitter wind. When one of them catches sight of Dame Mary her face lights up and she waves as she turns into the straight.

Dame Mary walks along a path to the place where a statue stands overlooking the track, which is named after her. It captures her pose on the podium at the Olympic Games in Munich in 1972 after she had won the pentathlon. A gold medal hangs around her neck and her hair, which was flaxen then, falls over her shoulders and her arms are raised in triumph.

She stops to have her picture taken with the statue and a woman walking a dachshund calls out to her. ‘You’re both looking well,’ she says and Dame Mary smiles. Her hair is white now but she still exudes the same joyful life-force she did when she was the nation’s darling nearly 50 years ago. A couple walk past and wave a greeting. ‘You don’t look a day older,’ the man says.

Dame Mary, the pathfinder for multi-discipline female athletes such as Jess Ennis-Hill and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, is 80 but she is not slowing down. She ruptured an achilles tendon running up the steps in her garden last summer and the period of recuperation, the fact that she is still walking with a slight limp, is irritating her. ‘I want it back to normal,’ she says. The way she says it, it is less a wish and more a command.

Peters will always be associated with Munich but, as she stares down at this track where she trained as a young athlete, she allows her mind to drift back to eight years earlier. In 1964 she was one of the small group of British women who competed in the first Tokyo Olympics as the city that will host the Games this summer finally emerged from the ruins of the Second World War.

Images of Asia’s first Olympics, including the Olympic torch being carried through the still-devastated streets of Hiroshima, are on display in the Olympic Museum in the shadow of the 1964 Olympic Stadium in the centre of Tokyo which has been rebuilt to host the likes of Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith this summer.

But those images exist in Peters’ mind, too. In July, it is expected that for the first time there will be more women than men in a British Olympic party but 56 years ago Peters was one of only 44 women in a team that included 160 men. When her friend Mary Rand won the long jump in Tokyo, she became the first British woman to win Olympic gold in a track-and-field event. She and Peters were pioneers.

Peters laughs when she recalls living arrangements for the female athletes in Tokyo. ‘The women had separate quarters in the Olympic Village,’ she says.

‘There was a barbed-wire fence around the buildings we were in. I often said the only men who ever got in there were the pole-vaulters.

‘Women in sport weren’t around as much in those days. Women were just emerging. They wanted to protect us. They provided bicycles in the village because the men’s quarters were way the other side and to get there or go for meals, you had to go quite a distance. The seat would fall off or the pedals would fall off but it was a fun way to get around.

‘Even the flight out there was an adventure. I have an image of us having to refuel somewhere, it was an island and we were taken to the airline club and went in for a swim. I have a photo of Mary and I sitting on the edge of the pool. It was amazing to be at a Games. Until 1956, when Maeve Kyle competed in Melbourne, no woman from Ireland had taken part.’

In Tokyo Peters was resigned to playing a supporting role to team-mates Rand and Ann Packer, who won gold in the 800m. Peters had no expectation of a medal but finished fourth in the pentathlon, behind Rand, who added a silver in that event to her long jump gold and a bronze in the 4x100m relay. It was the camaraderie of that Olympics, as well as the pride of representing her country, that Peters treasures most.

‘There were two Russians in the pentathlon — Irina Press and Galina Bestrova — and they were quite aggressive and fierce,’ Peters says, ‘whereas Mary was beautiful — she was the golden girl of that era — and I was average so we kind of sweetened the event a bit.

‘I shared a room in the village with Mary, Ann Packer and Pat Nutting, who was a hurdler. It was a small room and our beds were all lined up in a row. Mary already had a daughter, Alison, and at night when we might have been nervous about our events the next day she used to sing us to sleep with the lullabies she used to sing to Alison.

‘It was great but you had to go down the corridor to have a shower or go to the loo and there were no wardrobes. All our clothes were hanging on a rail. Mary was immaculate. The rest of us were still students but she had her own home and if she saw clothes lying around there was trouble.

‘It was amazing sharing with them and seeing Mary and Ann coming back with all their medals. I had no expectation of a medal in 1964. I didn’t have high ideas at that stage. I loved athletics and I loved travelling and loved the friendships and the fun we had.

‘We were pure amateurs, we worked full-time.’ Pictures of Dame Mary, who was made a Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter last year, and her Olympic team-mates compete for space on the walls of her picturesque cottage on the outskirts of Belfast with photos of her with the Rolling Stones — taken after a 1964 gig at The Ulster Hall, with Charlie Watts pouring her a glass of champagne — and of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

She is revered and loved in Northern Ireland both for what she achieved in Munich and for the way in which she provided moments of comfort and unity for the province at the height of the Troubles. She is keenly aware that 1972, the year of her triumph, was also the deadliest year of the conflict: 479 people were killed (130 British soldiers) and 4,876 were injured.

Athletics and her Olympic legacy remain the ruling passions in her life. The light in the conservatory where she keeps much of her memorabilia is an Olympic torch and the five Olympic rings are emblazoned in a panel on her red carpet. She devotes much of her time to the Mary Peters Trust, a charity established to help Northern Ireland’s young people achieve their sporting dreams.

One of the reasons the Trust is so important to her is that she had little help when she was training for Tokyo. She looks out over the track and points to a low white building on the bank behind the start of the back straight and says it was where her equipment used to be when she trained in conditions far removed from those leading athletes experience today.

‘This track was full of potholes,’ she says. ‘It was owned by Queen’s University and they had put a rubber surface on the top but it was porous and in the winter the water went through it and then it froze and then it popped and it was full of potholes.

‘I lived in North Belfast so I had to get two buses to the track. Or I trained in the gym, in downtown Belfast, and there were bombs going off all the time. When I did train at the track I had to drag the high-jump beds from that pavilion down and back when I finished.

‘One night it snowed and I had to get all the equipment back and I was there on my own and it was going dark. There was an up-and-over garage-type door and my hands were so cold I couldn’t make it work. I had to run back two miles to the caretaker to get him to come and help me.

‘No one knows about those awful times. The high-jump beds used to get sodden so that when you went over and landed on them you were getting soaked. I used to feel all that water was going to come out through my belly button. When I learned the Fosbury Flop technique for the high jump the year before Munich I practised mainly by going backwards into a swimming pool. It wasn’t ideal.’

Dame Mary is a huge fan of Ennis-Hill and Johnson-Thompson, past and present stars of the heptathlon, which replaced the pentathlon as an Olympic event in 1984. ‘Can you imagine being superb at seven events?’ she says. ‘It is remarkable and they are such nice girls as well. I just admire them enormously.’

They both followed in her footsteps. By the time the Munich Games came around Peters was 33. Everyone knew it would be her last chance of winning gold. After Tokyo she struggled with the idea that success sometimes bred jealousy in others.

Once, when her coach berated her for a poor performance at a meeting abroad, she told him at least people would still like her when she went home to Belfast.

It was a turning point. Dame Mary realised it was a poor excuse. She decided she wanted more. She began telling sceptical journalists she was going to win gold in Munich, she travelled to California for six weeks to train in warm weather on tracks that did not have potholes and in Munich, in one of the closest finishes of the Games, she beat the hot favourite, West Germany’s Heide Rosendahl, by the slimmest of margins for the gold medal.

‘The Olympics changed my life enormously in that I had the opportunity to travel so much and build friendships,’ she says.

‘Because I won the gold people’s attitudes change towards somebody who has been successful in sport. I served on a lot of all-male committees. I was the token woman and they would respect my point of view because I was the only woman.

‘I was the first-ever athlete to be appointed to the British Amateur Athletics Board as an athletics representative. The chairman used to say: “I suppose we need to ask the athletes their opinion”.’

The chairman was Harold Abrahams, who had won the gold medal in the 100m at the Paris Olympics in 1924.

‘I met him at Crystal Palace once at an athletics meeting and he said to me: “It’s 50 years ago today since I won my Olympic gold”. It was only a couple of years after I had competed in Munich and I thought: “Wow, I wonder if I’ll ever be able to say that.” That’s not far off now.’