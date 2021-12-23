Oman international Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died at the age of 29 after collapsing during a warm-up session prior to a match with Muscat FC.

Oman international Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died at the age of 29 after collapsing during a warm-up session before a match with Muscat FC.

The Muscat defender is said to have had a heart attack before his team’s Omantel league match against Suwaiq.

Muscat FC player Mukhaled Al-Raqadi has died after falling while warming up before his team’s match with Al-Suwaiq FC in the Omantel Football League’s 6th round today. pic.twitter.comTdEKk3fElU

The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but sadly died on Wednesday as a result of the incident.

Muscat shared the news of Al-Raqadi’s death on Twitter with a heartfelt message.

“The board of directors of Muscat Sports Club and all its affiliates extend their sincere condolences to the family of Al-Raqadi with faithful hearts accepting of God’s will,” it said.

“We implore God to show him mercy.”

We belong to God, and we will return to God.”

The news comes after a string of high-profile players’ chest injuries.

Following a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, Denmark international Christian Eriksen is gradually returning to football.

Inter Milan’s star is weighing his options after learning that his heart device prevents him from playing in Serie A.

After suffering chest pains while playing for Barcelona, Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero was forced to retire early.

After less than half a season at the Nou Camp, the 33-year-old cried as he announced his retirement.

Victor Lindelof, a Manchester United defender, has been fitted with a heart monitor following a health scare while playing against Norwich earlier in December.

