Omar Bogle joins up with Alan Pardew at Dutch strugglers ADO Den Haag on loan deal from Cardiff

Alan Pardew has recruited Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle on loan until the end of the season as he aims to keep relegation-threatened ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie.

Bogle is Pradew’s seventh January acquisition having failed to secure a first-team place at Cardiff, spending time on loan at Birmingham, Portsmouth and Peterborough over the past few seasons.

The former Crystal Palace boss was appointed manager of the top flight strugglers in December alongside his No 2 Chris Powell with the aim of keeping the club up.

They are currently 17th in the table, one place and five points above bottom club Waalwijk, who Pardew beat 2-0 at home in his first match.

The second game saw a 4-0 reverse against FC Utrecht while on Saturday, Den Haag will host Vitesse.

Pardew has already recruited Jordan Spence, Sam Stubbs, George Thomas, Laurens De Bock, Mick van Buren and Tudor Baluta during January.

On the move, Bogle told the club’s website: ‘It feels good to be here.

‘I didn’t hesitate for a moment to take this step. The feeling was good from the first moment. Of course I have seen the current stand in the Eredivisie, but I am convinced that ADO The Hague will start the road up. I hope to be able to contribute to that with goals and assists. ‘