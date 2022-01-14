On a boozy night out, Man Utd legend Roy Keane frightened Ian Harte with a sudden warning: ‘I’m going to f***ing smash you.’

Ian Harte, a Leeds United legend, has spoken out about the time Manchester United’s Roy Keane threatened to’smash him’.

For a number of years, the two were teammates with Republic of Ireland and used to socialize on nights out.

But Keane never forgot that Harte was a club player for Leeds United, and he decided to tell him all about it over a beer.

“Back when we both played for Ireland, we’d sometimes go for a drink together,” Harte, who has remained good friends with Keane, told FourFourTwo.

“We returned to the hotel after one night out because Leeds had a match against Manchester United the following day.”

“Roy turns around and says to Hartey, ‘You’re a fine young man.’

But when we play you on Saturday, I’m going to f*** you!’

“I went to bed as soon as I woke up.”

But I adore Roy and hold him in such high regard.”

In 2000-01, Harte was a member of David O’Leary’s exciting Leeds team that advanced to the Champions League semi-finals.

Rio Ferdinand, Mark Viduka, Alan Smith, and Harry Kewell were among the players who took part in the tournament.

In his 213 appearances for the Whites, the left-back became known for his free-kick goalscoring exploits, scoring 28 goals.

And, of course, with Leeds consistently near the top of the Premier League during Harte’s career, he was frequently pitted against the legendary Keane.

