On a contentious topic, Patrick Mahomes makes an open admission.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos over the weekend, thanks to a strong defensive effort.

However, the offense continued to struggle.

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback, threw for fewer than 200 yards and threw one interception.

The Chiefs offense has had an unfortunate trend of looking shaky this season.

During the game against Denver, Mahomes and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy got into an argument.

As Mahomes walked off the field, cameras caught the two having a heated discussion.

Take a look.

Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Admission On Heated Exchange

