On a legendary interview, Erin Andrews makes an open admission.

On a legendary interview, Erin Andrews makes an open confession.

Richard Sherman shocked the NFL world eight years ago when he called out Michael Crabtree in a postgame interview with FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews.

Andrews revisited her iconic interview with Sherman during an appearance on The Ringer’s “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt.”

Even though Andrews appeared to be doing a good job in the moment, she was actually disappointed with how she handled the situation.

“I was furious with myself at the time.”

“There were so many different ways I could’ve gone, and I was just so pissed because I knew it was going to end up that way,” Andrews told Brandt.

“I adore Richard, and I adored him before that.

As I previously stated, we had met with him the day before, and he told us how much he disliked [Michael] Crabtree.

So I knew he was referring to him, but I assumed America was unaware.

And I thought to myself, “People are going to think he’s yelling at me.” But he’s not, he’s the man.”

Andrews admits she wished she could have asked a third question, but the interview was cut short.

“I’m so disappointed because I was hoping to get a third question,” he said as he walked away.

FOX panicked because they thought he cussed, but he didn’t.

I wish we could go back in time, but that’s not possible.”

Erin Andrews Shares Honest Admission On Legendary Interview

Erin Andrews Shares Honest Admission On Legendary Interview