On a night out with Man City teammates, watch as a swaying Jack Grealish is ‘turned away from the bar for being too drunk.’

On a night out with Man City teammates, watch as swaying Jack Grealish is ‘turned away from the bar for being too drunk.’

On a night out with his Manchester City teammates, JACK GREALISH appeared to be turned away from a bar for being ‘too drunk.’

Footage showed the £100 million England footballer swaying as he was led away by a member of his entourage.

Grealish was spotted out on the town with City teammates Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez, according to a TikTok video.

Grealish, who was dressed in a white hoodie and ripped jeans, was allegedly refused entry to Albert Schloss in Manchester city centre as the pair approached.

The former Aston Villa captain and the City player liaison officer linked arms to walk him away from the entrance.

“Man like Jacky too drunk to get in,” Mizormalc captioned the video on Facebook.

“Jack’s burst, he’s not allowed inside, look at him, Jack’s burst,” said the person filming the incident.

Manchester City’s next match is on Wednesday night against Brentford.

The video surfaced just two months after Pep Guardiola dropped Grealish and Phil Foden due to the Spaniard’s dissatisfaction with their appearance at training after a night out.

The pair reportedly went out after Leeds’ 7-0 thrashing, but Grealish did not participate in the recovery session.

Grealish’s £100 million transfer from Villa to City last summer made him the most expensive player in British football history.

Despite the astronomical price tag, he has yet to hit his stride at the Etihad.

In 24 appearances this season, Grealish has three goals and three assists.

However, he has continued to make headlines off the field.

While still at Villa, the winger was arrested in 2020 after crashing his £80,000 Range Rover during a 4 a.m. lockdown party.

Last year, the assailant made headlines for his love life as he attempted to mend his relationship with Sasha Attwood after a series of cheating allegations.