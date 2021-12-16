On a Twitch stream with his brother Matt, Jeff Hardy breaks his silence on the infamous WWE axing and makes fun of his release.

On a Twitch stream with brother Matt, Jeff Hardy breaks his silence on the controversial WWE axing and makes light of his release.

JEFF HARDY has spoken out for the first time since leaving WWE last week.

The 44-year-old was reportedly fired after he turned down the company’s offer of assistance and treatment.

On Monday, he appeared in a Twitch video posted by his brother Matt, which appeared to mock his firing.

“Sorry, man, I was listening to ‘Release Me’ by Wilson Phillips,” Jeff said, according to fans, is a direct reference to being dropped from the WWE.

“Look, man, I’m The Whisper In The Wind, I’m The Swanton Bomb, but there’s no Poetry In Motion without you,” he continued to Matt.

During an un-televised show in Texas, Jeff abruptly exited the ring and walked out through the crowd, prompting his dismissal from the WWE tour.

Matt reassured viewers in a separate Twitch video that his brother was fine, as fans worried about his well-being.

According to the 47-year-old, his brother Jeff told the WWE that he did not need to go to rehab.

He also insisted that his brother’s health was not a concern for him.

Jeff, a former WWE and world heavyweight champion, has previously been arrested for alcohol and drug offenses.

According to reports, he is subject to a 90-day non-compete clause, which means he will be a free agent on March 9.

He is not permitted to compete in the ring prior to that date.

During his Twitch appearance, Jeff teased fans with the possibility of an ‘Ultimate Deletion’ tag-team match with his brother in the future.