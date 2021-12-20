On Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards’ decisions, Bruce Arians is forthright.

Mike Edwards’ and Antonio Brown’s decisions have been openly admitted by Bruce Arians.

After serving three-game suspensions for falsifying their COVID-19 vaccination status, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to welcome wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards back to the team.

Brown and Edwards, two key players, were always expected to return.

Last night, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made it official.

When asked why he chose to reinstate Brown and Edwards, Arians was straightforward: having them back helps the team.

“It’s in our football team’s best interest.”

“Both of those guys have served their time, and we’ll be happy to have them back,” Arians said, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

Bruce Arians Has Honest Admission On Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards Decisions

Bruce Arians Has Honest Admission On Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards Decisions