On AutoTrader, you can find stunning Lamborghinis owned by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero.

Former Lamborghinis of Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero could be yours.

The supercars once owned by Manchester United and Manchester City legends have been listed on popular car listing website AutoTrader and are for sale at a high price.

The 2007 black Gallardo Spyder owned by the England legend is for sale for £69,950.

It has a V10 engine and can reach a top speed of 197 mph while accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.2 seconds.

Electrically adjustable and heated seats, electrically folding door mirrors, dual-zone climate control, a central infotainment screen with a reversing camera, and satellite navigation are among the features you’d expect from a Rooney.

It has plenty of life left with only 27,361 miles on the clock.

The Three Lions’ all-time top scorer once lent it to ex-Red Devils teammate Carlos Tevez, who was mocked when he arrived in an Audi.

“Even the worst player was accompanied by a Ferrari.”

“They all laughed at me because I was there in an Audi that the club had given me,” Tevez told ESPN.

“‘Go for the Lamborghini,’ Rooney advised.

I went to his house to look for it, and he let me keep it for ten days.”

Aguero’s custom-wrapped 2014 black Aventador is also for sale for £189,950 to car collectors.

It has a top speed of 217 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

It has only traveled 2,629 miles, which made Aguero reconsider his purchase earlier this year.

He told TV show Santo Sabado, “I don’t know why the f*** I bought a Lamborghini.”

“It must have covered about 1,200km (745 miles) in six years – I’ve only used it a few times.”

“I’ve been wondering for two years why I bought that car.

“Now it only does one thing: it gets cold from the rain, and it’s covered in cobwebs.”

A front and rear parking system, a fancy transparent engine bonnet, anti-theft protection, automatic air conditioning with a solar sensor, and other features are included in the two-door, four-wheel drive vehicle.

Even better, it looks incredible thanks to renowned customiser Yianni Charalambous, who shared an Instagram photo of the Barcelona star receiving the vehicle.

No expense was spared in customizing Aguero’s Lambo, which was wrapped in satin black and finished with Arancio Dryope interiors.

Do you want to put these on your driveway?