On board the Seven, a new luxury £5 million superyacht, David Beckham had an incredible vacation.

Inside David Beckham’s incredible vacation aboard the Seven, a new luxury superyacht worth £5 million.

David Beckham appeared to be enjoying life as he set sail on his new £5 million yacht yesterday.

With his wife Victoria and family, including her parents, the ex-England and Manchester United ace went on his first cruise on his mega-boat.

Seven is the name of the ship, which is a combination of his shirt number for the Red Devils and his country’s skipper, as well as the middle name of his ten-year-old daughter Harper.

Becks, who was unshaved and dressed in black shorts, a white T-shirt, and a back-to-front baseball cap, was on the crest of a wave as he laughed and joked during the sun-kissed Florida jaunt.

“David looked ecstatic as he took to the sea on board his gleaming boat,” a bystander said.

He’d always wanted a yacht and is overjoyed with his new purchase.”

Last month, The Sun reported that he was assisting in the design of the toy, which was manufactured in Italy.

After a visit to the Ferretti shipyard in Forli, the 46-year-old father of four splashed out on the 93.5-foot yacht.

It was given to Becks near its mooring, which is close to the star’s £19 million Miami penthouse.

He set sail with Posh and her parents, Anthony and Jackie Adams, after four attentive crew members prepared the ship.

Floral arrangements and fluffy white towels were strewn about the boat as the group happily chatted on comfy cushions on the upper deck.

Victoria, 47, arrived in a revealing black mini-dress and sunglasses for the trip before changing into a more comfortable outfit.

Other family members seen having fun on social media include Harper, the couple’s second son Romeo, 19, and his girlfriend Mia Regan, also 19.

Cruz, Victoria’s 16-year-old son, Libby Adams, Victoria’s 20-year-old niece, and friend Ahmed Al-Sibai were also on board.

In five state rooms, the yacht can accommodate ten guests.

And with a top speed of 30 knots, the millionaire’s status symbol is fast.

It also has a beach deck and an extended swim platform.

“There’s so much steel on this boat — and glass,” Alberto Galassi, chief executive of boat builder Ferretti, said of Becks’ yacht.

We are engulfed in glass.

It’s like a miniature crystal palace.”

“We don’t sell boats,” he continued. “We sell emotions, pleasure, entertainment, and a good time.”

We promote a pleasant way of life.”

Becks has landed a ten-year, £150 million deal to promote Qatar, the host country of this year’s World Cup finals.

However, he was roundly chastised for accepting the money, given the country’s appalling human rights record.