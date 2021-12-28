Five thugs attempted to kidnap Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause on Boxing Day 2018.

Five thugs attempted to kidnap Kortney Hause, an Aston Villa defender, on Boxing Day 2018.

Because he was not named in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad for the Fulham match, the former Wolves defender decided to visit friends and family in Essex.

The next day, Hause went shopping with a friend at Oxford Circus, but was followed home for 40 minutes by thugs.

He explained, “I walked to my front door, my son pulled over, and a car… all tinted… pulled up and then stopped.”

“With the exception of the driver’s door, all of the doors opened, and about five guys jumped out of the car, and I was like, ‘Is this some kind of prank?'”

“I remember there was a tall guy and the other guys were around average height, but the tall guy was like ‘grab him, grab him, grab him,'” the narrator recalls.

Hause fought back and ‘dash’ one of his attackers before being hit with a bottle, according to him.

Hause had a bad cut on the side of his head.

“I thought he was going to punch me,” he continued, “but then he like… it must’ve been a bottle because it smashed, it must’ve been the end of a bottle and that’s where I got that scar.”

“That scar was caused by him whacking my head with a bottle.”

For a brief moment, the Villa defender eluded his pursuers and dashed down the road, but he didn’t knock on a neighbor’s door because he was afraid of their reaction.

Hause said, “I don’t know what to do.”

Do I go to the door and ask for help?

“However, I’m thinking… black man, do you understand what I’m talking about? 6ft2 with blood down his head and face.”

“They’d assume it was about gangs or something.”

“I’m not going to get any help.”

Instead, Hause chose to flee to a nearby hospital, but he was apprehended by his attackers in a car just as he arrived.

Hause was terrified that at this point a gun would be drawn against him.

He continued, “I can’t even see through the window; it’s like a nightmare.”

“You know when you can’t see the person’s face; it’s like a blur,” she says.

The speaker asks, “It’s just black, isn’t it?”

“Who is this?” I think to myself.

