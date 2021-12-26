On Boxing Day, Chelsea come back to defeat Aston Villa.

At Villa Park, Lukaku, a Belgian striker for the London club, scores a header and Jorginho, an Italian midfielder, converts two penalties.

In a Boxing Day English Premier League match, Chelsea rallied from a 1-0 deficit to beat Aston Villa 3-1.

Aston Villa took the lead in the 28th minute when English defender Reece James scored an own goal with his head.

Chelsea drew level six minutes later at Birmingham’s Villa Park.

Jorginho scored from the penalty spot after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Aston Villa defender Matthew Cash.

As the first half came to a close with a score of 1-1, both teams went to their locker rooms.

The visitors completed the comeback with a header from Chelsea’s Belgian star Romelu Lukaku in the 56th minute to make it 2-1.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty in injury time after Lukaku was brought down by English defender Ezri Konsa.

Jorginho did not miss the penalty and scored his second goal of the game.

Chelsea is in third place with 41 points after 19 games.

Aston Villa, who are currently in 11th place, have amassed 22 points.

Manchester City currently holds a 47-point advantage in the Premier League.