On Boxing Day, what time is Match Of The Day and what matches are on the stacked Festive show?

Match Of The Day will air a MASSIVE episode on Boxing Day!

All Premier League games, including Arsenal’s trip to Norwich, champions Man City’s match against Leicester, and Tottenham’s match against Crystal Palace, will be shown with highlights.

Due to Covid outbreaks, THREE Boxing Day games have been postponed: Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford, and Burnley vs Everton.

Highlights from all of the Premier League games on Boxing Day will be broadcast on Match of the Day.

The show begins at 10.40 p.m. and lasts 1 hour and 20 minutes.

On Christmas Day, there will be SIX games:

Manchester City will face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Arsenal takes on Norwich City.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs West Ham United

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Brentford vs Brighton and Hove Albion