On Boxing Day, when is Match Of The Day and what matches are on the stacked Festive Show?

Match Of The Day will air a MASSIVE episode on Boxing Day!

Highlights from all Premier League games will be shown, including Arsenal’s trip to Norwich, champions Man City’s match against Leicester, and Tottenham’s match against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford, and Burnley vs Everton are the three Boxing Day games that have been postponed due to Covid outbreaks.

Highlights from all Premier League games on Boxing Day will be broadcast on Match of the Day.

The show begins at 10.40 p.m. and lasts 1 hour and 20 minutes.

On Boxing Day, the following SIX games will be played:

Manchester City will face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Arsenal takes on Norwich City.

Tottenham Hotspur takes on Crystal Palace in a Premier League match.

Southampton vs West Ham United

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Brentford Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion