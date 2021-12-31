On ESPN, a Cincinnati fan’s hand sign went viral.

The Cotton Bowl Classic matchup between Alabama and Cincinnati officially kicked off the College Football Playoff on Friday afternoon.

On their first possession of the game, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive.

Alabama ran the ball ten times to demonstrate its offensive line’s strength.

The Bengals responded with a field goal, but the offenses had been stuck in a rut for most of the first half.

The Crimson Tide also scored a field goal in the second quarter, but only by a score of 10-3.

The cameras panned after the latest Cincinnati stop to see how their fans reacted to the play.

One female fan in the audience was caught on camera making a unique hand signal.

She flashed the “Horns Down” symbol, which is a favorite among Texas Longhorns fans.

Take a look at it.

