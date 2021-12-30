On ESPN Today, watch a gross moment from the Mayo Bowl.

On ESPN Today, watch a gross moment during the Mayo Bowl.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl has developed a large cult following among college football fans in recent years, despite not being on the same level as the New Year’s Six bowls.

The bowl’s sponsor, Duke’s Mayo, is more than just a logo on the field.

Instead of a traditional Gatorade bath, the winning coach is doused in mayonnaise.

During today’s broadcast, ESPN game analyst Mike Golic Jr. demonstrated his fondness for mayo by dipping an Oreo in the condiment and eating it live on air.

This may be difficult to watch if you’re not a mayo fan.

Even if you enjoy mayonnaise, this is a strange combination.

Watch: Gross Moment During The Mayo Bowl On ESPN Today

