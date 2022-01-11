On ESPN tonight, Katy Perry is set to make history at halftime.

On ESPN tonight at halftime, Katy Perry is set to make history.

The college football world sat down on their couches – or favorite bars – on Monday night to watch Alabama and Georgia battle for the national championship.

The Crimson Tide took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, giving fans little reason to cheer.

The game was eventually tied in the second quarter, but Georgia’s offense has been limited tonight.

While the fireworks may not appear during the game, they will appear at halftime.

Katy Perry’s music video will go down in history.

She mentioned the upcoming video in a tweet.

“Get your wings, because I’ve got yer WIG The music video with @Alessopremieres at halftime of the (hashtag)cfbplayoff tune in to @espnstarting at 5:00pm [email protected],” she wrote on Instagram.

Katy Perry Set To Make History On ESPN At Halftime Tonight

Get yer wings🍗 cause I’ve got yer W.I.G.‼️The music video with @Alesso premieres at halftime of the #cfbplayoff 🏆🏈 tune in to @espn starting at 5:00pm PT @ESPNCFB okuuuur 🦾 pic.twitter.com/hw7jM56F0N — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 10, 2022